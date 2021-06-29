Priyanka Chopra Jonas is ‘so proud’ of Nick Jonas as his web series bags 12 Daytime Emmy nominations

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story to post a poster of Nick Jonas' web series. Along with it, the actress shared just how proud she feels of her hubby.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has revealed the nominations in the categories of kids, toon, and lifestyle. The eight episode web series Dash & Lily has bagged a total of 6 Daytime Emmy nominations. American singer songwriter, Nick Jonas, serves as an executive producer on the popular series, and his wife and actress Jonas took to her social media handle to shower love on him to celebrate his big achievement and share it with everyone.

Priyanka took to her Instagram story to post a poster of the web series. Along with it, the actress shared just how proud she feels of her hubby. The actress wrote, “6 @daytimeemmys nominations for @dashandlilynetflix!” and added “So proud @nickjonas” with a heart eyes emoji. The romantic comedy show is based on the young adult series Dash & Lily's Book of Dares by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn. The series premiered last year on an OTT platform on November 10.

By the end of the nominations, Dash And Liliy bagged a massive 12 nominations. Priyanka shared Nick's Instagram post and wrote, "Why am I not surprised?" Meanwhile, Nick recently posted a heartwarming video of him encountering a fan while he was inside his car. The lucky fan coincidentally sported a Jonas Brothers t-shirt and the singer was quick to notice it. In the video posted by him, we can see the 28-year-old musician calling out to the fan, "Hey! Nice shirt!" Needless to say, the fan was completely taken aback by the interaction. On the work front, Jonas Brothers will be going on tour this summer as The Remember This Tour commences on August 20.

