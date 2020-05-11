Priyanka Chopra Jonas spends a quiet date night with husband Nick Jonas amid lockdown; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas doubled their Sunday night into date night.

Jonas and Nick Jonas decided to host a date night at home amid the lockdown. The couple, who have been married for one and a half years now, has been quarantining together in the US. Priyanka has been sharing photos of their lockdown activities on social media. From working out together to cuddling together and bonding with PeeCee's niece Sky. Now, PeeCee took to Instagram Stories and shared that the actress and her singer husband are enjoying a date night.

Through the two pictures, Priyanka revealed that she and Nick have set up a small fireplace in their home and enjoying some time alone. The Sky Is Pink actress shared a picture of her and Nick's legs. While the Jealous singer sported white shoes, PeeCee was cuddled up in a pair of pink and white socks.

In the second picture, our Desi Girl shared a glimpse of the fireplace. She captioned the picture, "Fire and ice..." for a piece of an ice cube was visible in the snap. Check out the photos below:

Their date night photos came after Priyanka shared a picture of herself with the couple's dogs. The actress spent Sunday soaking up the sun while Gino and Diana slept in her lap. She shared the picture with the caption, "Sunshine is better with cuddles." Check out the photo below:

