Priyanka Chopra Jonas on starting a family with Nick Jonas: Whenever God wills it, it’ll happen

Priyanka Chopra Jonas got talking about starting a family with Nick Jonas once again and here is what the desi girl has to say about it. Deets inside.

Jonas and Nick Jonas have been setting out major couple goals for the longest time now. Right from their marriage to the social media PDA, and of course, their understanding about each other, the culture, and everything else, there is no reason why one wouldn't call them a perfect couple. However, time and again, the two are often faced with the question of starting a family, and in fact, rumours about PeeCee's pregnancy continue to do the rounds every now and then.

In a recent conversation, the actress was asked about her plans to start a family, and the actress seems to be busy with work. She said, "Right now, this year’s really packed for me in terms of the work that I’m doing and the work that I’ve taken on." However, she did make sure to add how she is waiting for the right time and that having a family is indeed important. She said, "But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen."

Meanwhile, PeeCee and Nick have both been sharing videos and photos from their time in isolation. In fact, Priyanka has made sure to spread enough awareness regarding the Coronavirus outbreak, and recently, she also shared WHO's Safe Hands Challenge which had a song to it written by Nick as well as her.

