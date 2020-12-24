Priyanka Chopra Jonas STRANDED in London after the UK goes under lockdown due to the new COVID variant: Report

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently shooting her upcoming movie Text For You in London. The actress is reportedly stranded in the UK owing to the new lockdown.

Jonas is currently in the UK, shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film Text For You. The schedule began in November and was scheduled to end in January 2021. However, a Mid-Day report now reveals that there is a hiccup in the plan. The romantic drama has reported come to a halt and the team is making quick arrangements to return to the US amid the new variant of COVID widespread and travel restrictions coming in place. However, all is not going as per plans.

A source informed the publication that special permissions are being sought for the cast and crew to travel back to the US. However, the procedure might take longer than usual since the new lockdown rules are stricter than before. "It is possible that Priyanka and the rest of the unit will have to stay put in the UK for a while," the source said. The insider added that the production team's top priority right now is to ensure the safe return of the movie's team in the US.

Earlier this month, Nick Jonas was spotted on the sets of the movie. The actor-singer reportedly has a cameo in the movie. Going by the pictures, the couple shares a scene or two in the movie. Meanwhile, Priyanka has already hinted feeling homesick. The actress recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of her pooch Panda and confessed missing him.

On the work front, Priyanka will take over the weekend with her upcoming movie We Can Be Heroes. Soon after, she will be seen in The White Tiger. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Mid Day

