Priyanka Chopra Jonas' sun kissed photos have left husband Nick Jonas awestruck and us too

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared a stunning sun-kissed photo and well, it has our attention for all the right reasons, and Nick Jonas' too. Check it out here.

and Nick Jonas never fail to shell out major couple goals and as it turns out, it is no different ever after all this time. Together or apart, they have always managed to have us in awe of them and while their love story is sure one to cherish and go gaga over, their love and adulation for each other are equally amazing and they never miss out on a chance to shower all the love upon each other. And well, PeeCee's latest post is one such fine representation of the same.

Yesterday, Priyanka had shared stunning sun-kissed photos as she celebrated Earth Day and she also had a sweet something to write. The actress wrote, 'We may be apart right now, but Earth keeps us connected. This is our home. Let’s heal Mother Earth together. #EarthDay #EarthDayEveryDay' and she did receive a lot of love for it. However, what she also did receive a lot of love for is simply looking so gorgeous as husband Nick left all those heart-eyed emojis for her.

Check out Nick Jonas' comment on Priyanka Chopra Jonas' photo right here:

Meanwhile, both PC and Nick have been in quarantine and they have been trying to keep up. In fact, Priyanka has been associated with multiple initiatives to spread awareness, make lives easy for people who are having a difficult time, and so many other things.

Credits :Instagram

