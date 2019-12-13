Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about her status as a global icon, ambitions, career and more

In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about numerous facets related to her career, ambitions and husband Nick Jonas. She was last seen in the movie The Sky is Pink.

Jonas has become a global icon now and definitely does not need any introduction. The gorgeous beauty has come a long way from being Miss World in 2000 to being one of the top notch Bollywood actresses and now of course, a global icon. The actress also made headlines when she tied the knot last year with international singer Nick Jonas in a lavish wedding ceremony. The two of them have been inseparable since then and set major relationship goals!

Recently, The Sky is Pink actress revealed numerous things related to her career, ambitions and husband Nick Jonas in an exclusive interview. Talking about her amazing rapport with Nick, Priyanka says that the two of them celebrate each other’s wins which is quite commendable. She also reveals that Nick finds her ambitions attractive. Priyanka says that she refuses to apologize for her ambition, a thing which her husband supports too! Next, the Quantico actress talks about her status as a global icon.

Talking about the same, Priyanka says that she wants to be a conduit for immigrant girls who want to enter the world of entertainment. On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Bollywood movie The Sky is Pink co – starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the lead roles. Directed by Shonali Bose, the movie also marked her entry into B – town after a long gap. It is based on the real life story of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker who got diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

