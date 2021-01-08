  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ team REACTS to claims that she broke lockdown rules in the UK

After being criticised for visiting a salon in the UK with mum Madhu Chopra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ team is now giving fans some clarity on the situation.
24128 reads Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' team REACTS to claims that she broke lockdown rules in the UK
Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is currently living in London with husband Nick Jonas was recently pictured arriving at a salon alongside her mother Madhu Chopra, owned by celebrity stylist Josh Wood. After pictures surfaced of the actress visiting the salon, fans were not pleased by the move given UK’s strict COVID guidelines at the time. Following pictures of PC’s salon visit, fans turned on the star today, questioning online if she thought she was above the rules. One directly contacted her on Twitter, asking ‘Why are you and your mum pictured at a salon getting your hair done when it's against the rules in the UK right now??!!

 

Now, a spokesperson from Priyanka’s team has come forward and addressed the fans and public who might not have been impressed by the actress’ latest move. In a statement to PINKVILLA, PC’s team clarified that the duo was cleared to go the salon only after they and everyone in close contact with them were tested and cleared for COVID. The salon was privately opened for Madhu and Priyanka for a hair colour job that was required for the film PC is currently working on.

 

Her team stressed on the fact that the duo followed all government guidelines, and even said that the film and TV production which is currently permitted to proceed in the UK, can continue to accommodate shoots and demands that are carried out in line with government guidelines.  Priyanka’s representatives revealed that there was even exemption paperwork received by the police which legally permitted her to be there.

 

Credits :Getty Images, PINKVILLA

