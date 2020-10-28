Priyanka Chopra Jonas to team up with Sam Heughan & Celine Dion in romantic drama 'Text for You'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been roped in for yet another project that is tentatively titled 'Text for You.' It happens to be a remake of the German drama 'SMS Fur Dich.'

Jonas and Sam Heughan will be collaborating for the upcoming romantic drama that is tentatively titled Text for You. Joining them is none other than the music icon Celine Dion herself who happens to a five-time Grammy Award winner. Talking about the new project, it happens to be a remake of the German-language movie titled SMS Fur Dich which itself is based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. This is sure to leave the curious movie buffs excited.

According to the reports, the story revolves around a woman who sends romantic messages to an old cell of her fiancé after having tragically lost him. What she does not know is that the number has been reassigned to a man who lives across the town and is suffering a somewhat similar heartbreak. And of course, both of them meet and feel a kind of connection but are unable to leave behind their past. Post that, Celine Dion’s music gives them the courage to take a chance at love once again.

Jim Strouse will be directing from his self-written script with re-writes from Lauryn Kahn. For the unversed, the German version of the movie was among the highest-grossing ones of the region back in 2016. The current one will be produced by Thunder Road’s Esther Hornstein, Erica Lee, and Basil Iwanyk. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a few more projects lined up in her kitty apart from Text for You. They are The White Tiger, Matrix 4, We Can Be Heroes and Citadel.

Credits :Entertainment Weekly

