Priyanka Chopra Jonas teams up with Kate Winslet to narrate bedtime stories through the Calm app

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has teamed up with Kate Winslet to narrate bedtime stories through the Calm app. Priyanka will be joining celebrities like Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Harry Styles and Nicole Kidman on the meditative app.
Hollywood veteran Kate Winslet and global icon Priyanka Chopra-Jonas are both lending their voices to an HBO Max series based on the popular meditation app Calm according to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter. The show, A World of Calm, is set to premiere October 1 on the WarnerMedia streaming platform. Winslet and Chopra-Jonas will join the likes of Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Harry Styles and Nicole Kidman in narrating episodes, which build on the "Sleep Stories" in the Calm app.

 

After the news broke, Priyanka shared the news on her own Instagram stories and confirmed that she will be lending her voice to the meditative app. “Excited to join such an amazing group of voices for @hbomax’s @calm, “A World of Calm.” Coming October 1st,” she wrote on her IG Story.

 

The A-list lineup of narrators for the 10-episode show also includes Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy and Keanu Reeves. Each episode of A World of Calm will combine "mesmeric imagery" with narration that's designed to transport the viewer into tranquillity through scientifically engineered narratives, enchanting music and astounding footage. 

 

Settings for the story range from a noodle maker's shop in Seattle to the outer reaches of space. The Calm app produces the series with Nutopia (National Geographic's One Strange Rock). Jane Root, Nicola Moody, Michael Acton Smith and Chris Advansun executive produce, and Sara Brailsford and Fiona Caldwell are co-executive producers. A World of Calm will mark HBO Max's first entry in the health and wellness space.

 

