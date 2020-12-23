Priyanka Chopra Jonas thanks Text For You co star Sam Heughan after latter praises The White Tiger trailer

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the trailer of her upcoming movie, The White Tiger, on Twitter recently. Her Text For You co-star Sam Heughan retweeted the link and praised it.

Jonas will soon appear in The White Tiger. The film, based on a novel of the same title, released its trailer a few days ago and fans have been gushing about Priyanka in it. PeeCee's father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas also expressed his excitement over the project. Now, the actress's Text For You co-star Sam Heughan has also shared his reaction to the poster and trailer of the movie. The Outlander star took to Twitter and praised the trailer.

Sharing Priyanka's tweet announcing the trailer released, Sam wrote, "Looks so good Pri!!!!" Priyanka in return thanked her co-star and congratulated him on wrapping his schedule for Text For You. "Thank you so much sam. Congratulations on wrapping #textforyou." Meanwhile, Priyanka is still shooting for the movie and has been sharing photos from the sets of the movie.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan's Twitter interaction below:

Thank you so much sam. Congratulations on wrapping #textforyou — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 22, 2020

Just a few days ago, photos from the sets of the movie surfaced to show the two stars filming an intimate scene. Priyanka was dressed in pink and orange ensemble while coated Sam held her in his arms as they shared a kiss under the snowfall. The duo was shooting in London. In photos shared by Daily Mail, it was revealed that Priyanka's husband aka Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas appears in Text For You via a cameo.

Apart from Text For You and The White Tiger, Priyanka will be seen in We Can Be Heroes. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' father in law shares thoughts on The White Tiger trailer: Proud of my daughter in law

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×