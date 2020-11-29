Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in for a treat as she takes a look at her tempting Sunday brunch; See PHOTO

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently busy shooting for Text for You. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

Jonas surely knows how to keep the audience engaged on social media and her timeline is proof. The global icon who enjoys a huge fan following shares all the bits and pieces related to her daily life from time to time. Be it sharing stunning selfies to giving BTS glimpses amid shoots, the Quantico star does it all leaving fans in complete awe! The actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie titled Text for You.

In the midst of all this, Priyanka took some time off and enjoyed her guilty pleasures on Sunday. That is evident in her latest Instagram post in which she has given a glimpse of her heavy and hearty but tempting brunch. Right from waffles to poached eggs, it includes almost everything that can leave us drooling! Meanwhile, we cannot help but mention the Desi Girl’s enlightened expression as she takes a look at her delicious meal for the day.

Check out the picture below:

Priyanka is seen dressed up in a skin-coloured overcoat with her hair tied up simply into a simple bun. Talking about her upcoming project Text for You, it also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, the actress also has Matrix 4 lined up for which she was shooting in Berlin a few days ago. Her movie The White Tiger co-starring Rajkummar Rao will be released on Netflix. Presently, she has been receiving accolades owing to her stint in We Can Be Heroes after the release of its trailer.

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

