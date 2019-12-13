Priyanka Chopra Jonas is UPSET with Nick Jonas' dog Gino and the reason will surprise you

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently gifted Nick Jonas a German shepherd puppy. While Nick is in love with the pup, Gino has caused some "division in the family."

Earlier this month, Jonas surprised Nick Jonas with a German shepherd puppy whom they have named Gino Jonas. Photos and videos of Gino with Nick have flooded the internet and we cannot get enough of the puppy. While we always look forward to more photos and videos, it appears that the adorable little pet has left Priyanka a tad jealous and upset, the Jonas Brothers singer has revealed. The singer appeared on The Late Late Show and spilled the beans.

The Jumanji: The Next Level singer spoke about his dog with James Cordon when he revealed that Gino has already caused a "division in the family." How? Well, blame Instagram for it! Yes, you read it right. Nick revealed that Gino's Instagram has more followers that PeeCee's dog Diana's Instagram account. The latter's account has been around for a year and a half, and she has just 148k followers. Whereas it has not even been a month since Gino's Instagram debut and the German Shepard already has 330k followers. This has left Priyanka upset.

"She has a puppy named Diana. Once she and I got together, I sort of adopted the puppy, and she got me this one. We put both our dogs on Instagram, and Diana's been on Instagram for about a year and a half and Gino, he doubled her followers in a day. She wasn't happy about it," Nick revealed.

Recalling the story behind the doggo, Nick explained that Priyanka decided to gift Nick a pup after he expressed his interest in getting a German Shepherd. "I had mentioned it two weeks prior to when she actually got the puppy. We were talking about this new house we just got and we were very excited to move in and everything else. And I said, 'And now we can get a German shepherd,' and she thought I knew something about the surprise. So she was like, 'Maybe we will,'" Nick revealed.

