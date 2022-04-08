Priyanka Chopra Jonas urges world leaders to help Ukrainian refugees: We can’t just stand by and watch

Russia has been extending its military operations in Ukraine for more than a month, leaving the country in a state of devastation. Priyanka Chopra has been outspoken about the suffering of the people in Ukraine, from attending a rally to assisting Ukrainian refugees to expressing her views on the tragedy.

Chopra Jonas, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, took to Instagram on Friday and advocated for Ukrainian refugees, urging world leaders to take an 'immediate action' against the humanitarian and refugee crisis. She captioned the post, "World leaders, we need you to stand up for refugees around the world to ensure that they get the support they need now. We can’t just stand by and watch." However, this isn't the first time Priyanka has advocated for Ukrainian rights. The actress recently reacted to Global Citizens’ latest initiative by sharing a video by the organisation that gave a glimpse of the plight of the people amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Priyanka replied to the organization's clarion appeal and offered her support to the refugees in need of shelter. She uploaded the video and invited others to stand in solidarity and actively participate in the protest.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra isn't the only celebrity who has been actively supporting the Ukrainians. Hollywood celebrities such as Sean Penn, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Mila Kunis to name a few have also been stepping up and encouraging fans to help out Ukrainian refugees. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively recently took to social media to pledge that they will be matching donations and urged fans to contribute amid the crisis for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Other celebrities have also been sharing important links to resources on their social media.

