Priyanka Chopra Jonas watches 2020 US Elections results with family: It's going to be a long night

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is spending the night like many Americans in the anticipation of the US election results. She revealed she is watching the election updates with her family in LA.

It is a stressful day for residents of the United States of America for the results of Presidential elections are underway. All eyes are set to see Donald Trump returns to the White House for yet another term or if Joe Biden beats him to take over as the new POTUS. While the voting has officially ended and counting has begun, the Democrat and Republicans are having a neck-to-neck challenge. The counting has everyone on their edge of the seat, including Jonas.

The international actress took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she is watching the election results with her family in Los Angeles. She wrote, "The uncertainty of 2020 continues... watching the #USElections with my family in L.A. Manu votes still uncounted... it looks like it's going to be a long night."

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram Stories below:

The actress's post comes a day after she and Nick were seen zooming off for a ride with their pets Diana and Gino. The actress had returned from her work trip to Berlin, Germany. Over the past few days, she had been sharing photos and videos from her trip before she announced that she was heading back home. Check out the post below, in case you missed it.

Meanwhile, several Hollywood stars have been urging fans to step out and cast their vote. While they revealed their support to Joe Biden, they urged fans to let their voices heard via their votes. From Beyonce to Taylor Swift and Jennifer Aniston, numerous stars were seen revealing that they have cast their vote to Biden.

