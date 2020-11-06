Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes brother in law Kevin Jonas on his birthday by sharing an adorable PHOTO

Kevin Jonas turns a year older on 5th November 2020. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also among the others who have wished the singer on his birthday.

Jonas tied the knot with Nick Jonas back in 2018 and the couple has been inseparable since then. The actress also shares a great bond with the rest of the family members. Be it attending the Jonas Brothers’ concert together or be it celebrating special occasions, PeeCee never forgets to share the special moments with her in-laws on social media. Very recently, the Quantico star celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband Nick and shared the pictures on her handles.

Nick Jonas’ brother Kevin turned a year older on November 5, 2020, and fans have been showering wishes on him from all over the world. And now, Priyanka has also sent her birthday wishes to the singer by sharing an adorable photo of the latter with his kids. While sharing the same, she writes, “Happy Birthday to this rad dad. Lots of love (sic).”Talking about Kevin Jonas, he is married to Danielle Jonas and together they have two kids.

Meanwhile, check out the post below:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas last featured in The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the lead roles. She will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in The White Tiger. The movie’s official trailer is already out and it will be released on Netflix. Apart from that, the gorgeous beauty has also been roped in for Matrix 4 and We Can Be Heroes. In the midst of all this, she has also completed her memoir ‘Unfinished.’

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas watches 2020 US Elections results with family: It's going to be a long night

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

Share your comment ×