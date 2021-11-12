Priyanka Chopra Jonas WISHES 'love and light' to Ellen Pompeo on her birthday; See pic

Grey's Anatomy fame Ellen Pompeo celebrated her 52nd birthday yesterday. While numerous celebrities wished the star on her birthday, our Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra also wished Ellen on her special day. Priyanka posted a picture with the actress and captioned it, "Trying to be as cool as her. Happy Birthday @Ellenpompeo. Sending love and light.

Check out her story here:

Meanwhile, Ellen Pompeo is dishing out some major details about all the behind-the-scenes action from Grey's Anatomy on her podcast Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo. In the episode, she revealed her on-set argument with Oscar winner Denzel Washington who directed an episode on the show. Pompeo revealed she even called him a motherf***er during their spat. Denzel Washington served as a guest director on Grey's Anatomy for the season 12 episode titled The Sound of Silence and well let's just say there wasn't much silence on-set during the filming of this episode. According to Ellen who essays the lead role of Meredith Grey in the series, Washington and her got into an ugly spat after she improvised a line in the episode.

However, on work front, as per The Hollywood Reporter, she now gets USD 575,000 every Grey's Anatomy episode, not counting her seven-figure signing bonus, backend revenues from the show's sales, and producing fees. Pompeo, who celebrates 46 today, has been in a number of films, including Moonlight Mile (2002), Old School (2003), Daredevil (2003), and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2003). (2004).

When she's not acting on set, the actress is busy at home with her two gorgeous little girls, who she shares with her husband, music producer Chris Ivery.