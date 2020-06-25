  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes for ‘Queen’ Mindy Kaling on her birthday: Can't wait to be on set together

6733 reads Mumbai
Mindy Kaling,Priyanka Chopra Jonas,HollywoodPriyanka Chopra Jonas wishes for ‘Queen’ Mindy Kaling on her birthday: Can't wait to be on set together
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mindy Kaling turned a year older today, i.e. June 24, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas extended her warm wishes to her friend. She took to her Instagram and posted a picture of Mindy from the 2018 Met Gala. Referring to the actress as ‘queen’ Priyanka wrote wished Mindy on her special day. While she mentioned that amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, birthday celebrations are not as fun as they used to be, she wanted to mark the day by celebrating the Mindy.  

“Happy birthday to this queen. In this uncertain time, it's hard to feel like celebrating but I wanna celebrate you today Mindy! Hope this year is amazing and can't wait to be on set together.” In 2018, Kaling gave major royal vibes as she wore a massive gold crown with giant light blue gems for the prestigious event. She donned a silver gown paired with navy opera-length gloves. The dress was designer Vassilis Zoulias and the actress turned heads at the event.   

Priyanka is all set to join Mindy for a wedding comedy film. While the details about the upcoming films are being kept under tight wraps, the movie is being described as a combination of Crazy Rich Asians and My Big Fat Greek Wedding. The actress’s past movie credits include, Late Night, Ocean's 8, and Inside Out. Meanwhile, Priyanka will be next seen in the movie adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel "The White Tiger", starring Rajkummar Rao.

ALSO READ: Jameela Jamil SLAMS Kim Kardashian for 'damaging' corset post: It’s problematic, reductive and irresponsible

Credits :InstagramGETTY IMAGES

Latest Videos
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement