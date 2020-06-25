Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes for ‘Queen’ Mindy Kaling on her birthday: Can't wait to be on set together

Mindy Kaling turned a year older today, i.e. June 24, and Jonas extended her warm wishes to her friend. She took to her Instagram and posted a picture of Mindy from the 2018 Met Gala. Referring to the actress as ‘queen’ Priyanka wrote wished Mindy on her special day. While she mentioned that amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, birthday celebrations are not as fun as they used to be, she wanted to mark the day by celebrating the Mindy.

“Happy birthday to this queen. In this uncertain time, it's hard to feel like celebrating but I wanna celebrate you today Mindy! Hope this year is amazing and can't wait to be on set together.” In 2018, Kaling gave major royal vibes as she wore a massive gold crown with giant light blue gems for the prestigious event. She donned a silver gown paired with navy opera-length gloves. The dress was designer Vassilis Zoulias and the actress turned heads at the event.

Priyanka is all set to join Mindy for a wedding comedy film. While the details about the upcoming films are being kept under tight wraps, the movie is being described as a combination of Crazy Rich Asians and My Big Fat Greek Wedding. The actress’s past movie credits include, Late Night, Ocean's 8, and Inside Out. Meanwhile, Priyanka will be next seen in the movie adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel "The White Tiger", starring Rajkummar Rao.

