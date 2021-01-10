Priyanka Chopra Jonas wraps up Text For You with Sam Heughan, treats fans with photos from the sets

Giving her fans a glimpse of her set life, Priyanka Chopra also thanked the cast and crew of Text For You for finishing the shoot despite strict lockdown measures in the UK.

Jonas found herself stranded in London as the United Kingdom plunged into another nationwide strict lockdown. The actress has been in London for the last few weeks as she was filming for her next film Text For You with actor Sam Heughan. Now, after a few weeks of filming, Priyanka announced the wrap of Text For You and even shared multiple photos from the sets of the film.Â

Giving her die-hard fans a glimpse of her set life, Priyanka also thanked the film's cast and crew for staying on track and finishing the shoot despite the strict lockdown measures. In the photo, Priyanka can be seen sitting in her vanity chair with the script and smiling away. She captioned it, "Thatâ€™s a wrap! Congratulations and THANK YOU to the entire cast and crew. See you at the movies."Â

In another photo, the actress can be seen sitting outdoors from her last day on set. To keep herself warm from the chilly weather, Priyanka can be seen wearing a printed outfit, a black puffed jacket, ear muffs and a white mask. Check out Priyanka's photos below:Â

Meanwhile, recent international reports had revealed that the actress broke lockdown rules and was spotted visiting a salon in the UK. After much uproar, PCâ€™s team clarified to PINKVILLA, that she and her mum Madhu were cleared to go after they and everyone in close contact with them were tested and cleared for COVID. The salon was privately opened for Madhu and Priyanka for a hair colour job that was required for her film Text For You.Â

