Priyanka Chopra, Kate Hudson and more CONGRATULATE Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman star welcomes daughter Daniella

After Gal Gadot revealed via a heartwarming family photo on Instagram and Twitter that she'd given birth to her third child, a daughter named Daniella, the 36-year-old actress' celebrity friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Gal Gadot surprised everyone when she casually revealed on Instagram and Twitter that she and her husband Yaron Varsano had welcomed their third child, a baby girl who they named Daniella Varsano. Sharing a candid, heartwarming family photo, we see Gal and Yaron happily posing with their three daughter - Alma, 9, Maya, 3, and baby Daniella, whose adorable face was revealed for the very first time to the world by her proud parents.

"My sweet family. I couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I'm sending all of you love and health. GG," the 36-year-old actress enthusiastically wrote as he IG caption. Flooding Gadot's comments section with congratulatory messages were her celebrity friends which included . While PeeCee cutely commented, "Congratulations!!," Kate Hudson dropped three red heart emojis for the loving family of five. Hilary Swank excitedly wrote, "Ahhhhhhh congratulations!!!," while January Jones commented, "congratulations." Gisele Bündchen, too, wrote a simple, "Congratulations!!!"

Ludacris' comment left everyone confused as the F9 star wrote, "3 girls huh," along with a thinking emoji. Amongst those who dropped a like on Gal's big 'subtle and sweet' reveal IG post was her Red Notice co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jessica Chastain, Lucy Hale and many others.

Congratulations to the Gadot-Varsano family! We can't wait for more cute family photos with baby Daniella in tow!

Meanwhile, Gal was last seen in Wonder Woman 1984 as well as Zack Snyder's Justice League aka Snyder Cut. Gadot's upcoming projects include Red Notice and Death on the Nile.

