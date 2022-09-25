Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas; Bonds with Katie Holmes, Rachel Brosnahan at Global Citizen event

Priyanka Chopra turned host at the Global Citizen Festival 2022 held at Central Park in New York on Saturday. The event was scheduled to have live performances from Nick Jonas, Mariah Carey and more. Chopra took to the stage to introduce other esteemed guests including Katie Holmes and Rachel Brosnahan and also shared a sweet PDA moment with Nick.

After Priyanka was introduced as an ambassador of the Global Citizen Festival at the event, Nick further added and said, "And I have the honour of calling her my wife. So please welcome Priyanka Chopra Jonas." As Chopra walked onto the stage, she shared a sweet kiss with her husband on stage. The event also saw Katie Holmes and Rachel Brosnahan joining Chopra on stage as they spoke about Global Citizen's initiatives.