Priyanka Chopra lauds hubby Nick Jonas' efforts as he learns a belly roll from Shakira on Dancing With Myself

Nick Jonas is currently busy judging the new dance reality show, Dancing With Myself along with Shakira and Liza Koshy and not just fans but it seems his wifey Priyanka Chopra is equally hooked on it. In the recent episode as Nick tried to learn belly roll moves from Shakira, Chopra shared a sweet post to cheer him on as he attempted the moves.

Sharing a clip from the episode where Shakira tried to teach Jonas some of her iconic belly roll moves that we have witnessed in her music videos including her famous track Hips Don't Lie, Nick on his Instagram wrote, "The difference when your hips don’t lie vs when your hips DO lie." The clip showcased the Jonas Brothers singer attempting to copy Shakira's effortless moves and then saying, "See my body can't do that."

While Nick may not have aced the moves, he did leave wife Priyanka Chopra mighty impressed with his attempt as she re-shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote, "A for effort baby" along with a red heart and claps emoji. The supportive post for her husband is sure to win hearts of fans who are always appreciative of how the couple always remains supportive of each other.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

On the work front, while Nick has been busy with the dance reality show, Priyanka recently wrapped the shooting for her upcoming series, Citadel alongside Richard Madden. The couple amid their busy schedules are also currently on their parenting journey after welcoming their baby daughter earlier this year via surrogate. Nick and Priyanka's baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas arrived home in May after spending 100 days in the NICU.

