Priyanka Chopra LAUDS Meghan Markle's 40x40 initiative in a birthday tribute for Duchess: 'Bravo, my friend'

Priyanka Chopra wishes Duchess of Sussex by praising her birthday initiative
Meghan Markle turned 40 on August 4 and to celebrate the same, introduced a 40x40 initiative that encourages female mentorship. Priyanka Chopra who is also among Markle's chosen women to become celebrity mentors was all praises for her friend's initiative in a sweet birthday post she wrote for her. 

To mark her milestone birthday, Meghan launched a special program involving influential celebrities that encourages people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to back. Revealing that she is also one of the celebrity mentors for the program, Priyanka Chopra pledged her support for the initiative and was also all praises for the Duchess of Sussex in a birthday message she wrote for her. 

Despite claims that Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle's friendship had taken a route south, it seems the duo are still quite close and Chopra's message for Markle certainly suggested so. In her post lauding Markle's amazing initiative, Priyanka wrote, "Happy birthday, Meghan. For her 40th birthday this year, in true Meg fashion, she’s chosen to put the welfare of others first.⁣" 

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post wishing Meghan Markle on her birthday here:

Revealing that she was more than happy to join Markle for this cause, Chopra added, "The Duchess of Sussex has asked 40 of her friends to take 40 minutes to support women getting back into the workforce…Of course I was more than happy to join. Now that’s a great way to celebrate a milestone Birthday. Bravo, my friend."

For the announcement of her initiative, Markle was seen in a video message along with Melissa McCarthy, which also happened to have a cameo by Prince Harry and her daughter Lilibet Diana. Among other celebrities who have been tapped by Markle for the initiative also include,  Katie Couric, designer Stella McCartney, and poet Amanda Gorman, Adele, Gloria Steinem among others. 

