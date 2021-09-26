Priyanka Chopra leaves husband Nick Jonas, Paris Hilton love struck over her 'Earth Dress'.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes social media by storm, one event at a time. Over the weekend, the actress was in Paris for the Global Citizen festival and her social media were a true delight for fans. The actress was present at the Eiffel Tower and dropped some stunning photos from the fashion capital.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a couple of photos as she posed against the backdrop of the Eiffel in a stunning outfit which she called the 'Earth Dress'. The sustainable outfit was created by designer Prabal Gurung. Sharing her photos, Priyanka captioned it, "An Evening in Paris…." and left husband Nick Jonas love struck.

Not just Nick, Priyanka's friends were also equally love struck by the picture. While Nick Jonas commented a "Wow", socialite Paris Hilton commented with a love struck emoji. Priyanka's close friend Anusha Dandekar also reacted to the actress' Paris diaries and called her "beautiful".

Check out 's photo and reactions to it below:

Priyanka styled her stunning blue and green outfit with metallic gold pumps and matching hoop earrings. The look was a total winner as the actress interacted with the crowds. The Matrix 4 actress has been in London shooting for projects like Text For You and Citadel.

While Priyanka is busy in London and Paris, husband Nick Jonas is touring the US as part of the Jonas Brothers Remember This tour. He recently visited New York and ate Priyanka's restaurant where he relished some modern Indian cuisine.

