Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh and Mindy Kaling celebrate Diwali in LA

Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh and Mindy Kaling celebrate Diwali in LA (Source: Anjula Acharia, Lilly Singh, Priyanka Chopra)
Priyanka Chopra is celebrating Diwali in LA this year. The queen joined many other celebrities at this fun bash hosted by none other than Mindy Kaling. The guest list included the likes of Lilly Singh, Meena Harris, Deepica Mutyala, Payal Kadakia, Richa Moorjani, Anjula Acharia and Poorna Jagannathan among others.

Mindy Kaling, who is excited about her new, teen comedy, The Sex Lives of College Girls, spoke about her life in the US and how she connected with her culture as she grew older and how proud she is of all the achievements of South Asians in the USA. Mindy’s Never Have I Ever series broke many stereotypes and is a proud product of the South Asian community.

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a Arpita Mehta outfit and was seen hanging out with the other boss ladies. Lilly Singh shared a video of her and Priyanka commenting that they look like sisters! Lilly shares a close bond with Priyanka and her hubby Nick Jonas. She was also part of their big, grand wedding in Jodhpur.

Mindy’s Never Have I Ever colleagues Richa Moorjani and Poorna Jagannathan were seen having a great time. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was, however, missing from the celebrations.

Deepica Mutyala chose a gorgeous number from Live The Collective while Poorna Jagannathan went with an Anita Dongre creation.

It is indeed heartwarming to see these brown girls supporting each other. Like Lilly put it, “May we all big each other up.”

Credits: Anjula Acharia, Lilly Singh, Priyanka Chopra


