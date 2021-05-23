Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in red as she drops virtual birthday love for manager & friend Anjula Acharia

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie with Anjula in which both the ladies looked drop dead gorgeous. While Anjula's eye makeup was striking, Priyanka looked ravishing in red.

is spending another birthday apart from her manager and friend Anjula Acharia, thanks to the pandemic. The Quantico actress, however, made sure to make it special by sharing a sweet wish on social media. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a selfie with Anjula in which both the ladies looked drop dead gorgeous. While Anjula's eye makeup was striking, Priyanka looked ravishing in red.

The actress can be seen wearing a striking red pantsuit coupled with a stunning diamond neckpiece that's simply unmissable. With her hair and makeup on point as always, Priyanka's look is a total winner. Even though Priyanka couldn't be with her manager, since she continues to shoot in London, penned heartwarming words,

Priyanka wrote, "Wishing this amazing girl the happiest of birthdays! I’m so sad I can’t be with you. Anj you are a force. We have done things together that even we couldn’t have imagined."

She further added, "I wish you so much joy love happiness but most of all the magic of imagination. Because when u imagine you make anything happen! Happy birthday darling and keep smiling @anjula_acharia." Anjula was thrilled with PeeCee's wishes as she replied on the post saying, "Awwww crying my eyes out. Thank you @priyankachopra what a journey, what a life. God bless you always and always."

Take a look at Priyanka's birthday wish for her manager Anjula Acharia:

On the work front, Priyanka will be joining husband Nick Jonas in hosting the Billboard Music Awards which is slated to be held on Sunday.

