Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle and more team up for Girl Up Leadership Summit to encourage gender equality

Inspiring, powerful and strong women like , Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama have strived for gender equality, not just through their work but also their philanthropy. Over the years, we've seen these prominent personalities take a strong stand on promoting girl power, all over the world. Hence, it comes as no surprise that the trio along with other celebrities are teaming up to discuss the importance and significance of gender quality at the Girl Up Leadership Summit, which is set to take place between July 13-15.

The Girl Up Leadership Summit will be taking place virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with the former First Lady going to share a special message, Markle being a keynote speaker and Chopra taking part in a Q&A session, as revealed by journalist Omid Scobie on Twitter. Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook and Nadia Murad Basee, a Yazidi human rights activist will be talking on equality and female empowerment. Joining the lovely ladies will also be Bebe Rexha, Jameela Jamil, Chloe X Halle, Storm Reid and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN Women.

In a tweet to announce Meghan's inclusion in the leadership summit, the official handle of Girl Up tweeted, "The present is female! Dizzy symbol But don’t take our word for it. Hear Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex’s advice for global girls leaders when she takes the stage at our @GirlUp Leadership Summit, happening virtually July 13-15!"

For the unversed, Girl Up was a campaign launched by the United Nations Foundation in 2010 with the aim to work towards achieving gender equality.

