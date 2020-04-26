Priyanka Chopra is missing India as she dresses up in saree and silver bangles at home with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra wore a stunning blue, silver and white saree and complimented her look with a set of silver bangles. Check out her look below.

The coronavirus pandemic has left millions across the world stationed and holed up inside their homes. While working from home is become the new normal, actress Jonas, who is currently in the US, seems to be missing India. On Sunday morning, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo with Nick Jonas and admitted that she was indeed missing her loved ones. However, it was just any other picture. The Desi Girl wore a stunning blue, silver and white saree and complimented her look with a set of silver bangles.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Felt like wearing a saree. So I did...At home. Miss everyone.@nickjonas." In the photo, Nick looked straight into the camera as Priyanka looked away and was trying to fix her hair. PeeCee's fans were quick to flood the comments section with love struck and heart emojis for the actress.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's photo below:

Just the other day, Priyanka shared a sunk-kissed photo and hubby Nick Jonas seemed awestruck by it. Amid the lockdown, Priyanka and Nick have been staying completely indoors as the situation in the US over time has worsened drastically. In fact, Priyanka has also been associated with multiple initiatives to spread awareness about coronavirus and reaching out to those in need.

