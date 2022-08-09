Priyanka Chopra mourns the passing of Grease star Olivia Newton-John: Your legacy will always shine

Grease star and multiple-Grammy awards-winning singer, Olivia Newton-John passed away aged 73 on Monday. The actress and singer battled breast cancer for several years. Her family announced the news of her passing with an emotional statement on Instagram. Several celebs took to social media to pay heartfelt tributes to the actress.

Apart from her Grease co-star, John Travolta who shared an emotional message to mourn the loss of Newton-Joh, also actress Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer and actress. Sharing an old photo of Olivia Newton-John, Priyanka wrote, "Rest in Peace, Olivia Newton-John. Your legacy will always shine on."

The photo posted by Priyanka Chopra of the late actress happened to be a still from Grease, the musical that made Hollywood history. In the film set in the 1950s, had Newton-John plays the character of Sandy who has a summer fling with Danny, the "greaser" portrayed by Travolta. Remembering her amazing contribution to the film and the world otherwise, John Travolta in his tribute wrote, "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better."

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's tribute here:

The actor also made a Grease reference in his tribute as he wrote, "Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! your Danny, your John!" Olivia Newton-John made a major impact on Hollywood as an actress and a musician; hence, her death has been mourned by several other celebrities including Grease director Randal Kleiser, Kylie Minogue, Hugh Jackman and more.

ALSO READ: Olivia Newton-John, Grease star passes away at 73; John Travolta and more pay heartfelt tributes