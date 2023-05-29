Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and daughter Malti look picture-perfect as they enjoy their Sunday picnic

Priyanka Chopra treated her fans and followers to an adorable, new family portrait on her Instagram space. Priyanka, 40, is quite active on social media, and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional lives with netizens. From behind-the-scenes madness on sets to her quality time with friends and family, the actress shares it all. Speaking of which, a few hours back today, Priyanka dropped another sweet photo with Nick and Malti as they enjoyed a Sunday picnic together. Have you seen it yet?

Priyanka Chopra enjoys a Sunday picnic with Nick Jonas and Malti

In the photo shared by Chopra Jonas on the ‘gram, we can see the family of three sitting on a picnic blanket out in the sun. Priyanka, whose back is facing the camera, is seen donning a denim jacket with a cap and shoes. She is also carrying a black sling bag. Nick, on the other hand, is facing the camera and can be seen wearing a green tee shirt with shorts. He too is seen wearing a cap with a pair of shades. Malti also sat beside her parents, adorably dressed in a light-blue frock and a hat.

Sharing this photo, Priyanka captioned it, “Sundays are for picnics (red heart emoji) (evil eye emoji)’.

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra has had a busy time professionally. She recently featured in two projects – Amazon Prime Video’s global spy series Citadel with Richard Madden, and the romantic comedy Love Again where she features alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Both projects have received mixed responses from critics and the audience.

She has now begun working on her next outing, Heads of State, which is an Amazon Studios project. She will be joining hands with John Cena and Idris Elba for the Ilya Naishuller directorial.

