Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie look picture-perfect in new vacation photos from Aspen

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and daughter Malti Marie are enjoying the perfect family holiday in Aspen and their latest pictures on social media are proof of the same. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are among the most popular star couples in the world of entertainment. The cross-continental actress and the American pop star are quite active on Instagram and do not shy away from sharing glimpses from their life together every now and then. Ever since the birth of their daughter Malti Marie in January 2022, Nick and Priyanka have also posted pictures of their adventures with their little one on social media, albeit without revealing Malti’s face. Speaking of which, a few hours back today, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram space and shared a slide show of pictures showcasing moments from their holiday in Aspen Colorado. Check them out below.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and Malti Marie go on holiday Nick Jonas treated his fans and followers for a little sneak peek into their holiday. In the first picture, we see a back shot of Nick, Priyanka, and Malti amidst the snow. The couple walks together while Priyanka holds Malti in her arms. In the following photos, we see Priyanka playing with snow, and posing on a snow bike. In another picture, one can see her lying on top of her husband Nick, as they stare into each other’s eyes. Nick also posted a couple of pictures with their friends who were on the trip with them. Sharing the photos, Nick wrote, “Aspen photo dump,” while he added the picture credits and gave a shoutout to a winter clothing brand. Take a look at the photos below:

Nick Jonas’ upcoming album with The Jonas Brothers Recently, the Jonas Brothers received the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star in Los Angeles. This coveted honour was bestowed on them nearly two decades after they began their musical career. Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas were greeted and cheered on by a sea of fans during this special moment. This is when they decided to surprise their fans with the announcement of their upcoming album titled, The Album. It was during this event that the world first saw Malti Marie’s face who attended her first public event with mom Priyanka. Netizens could not stop gushing over Malti and noted her similarity with Nick.

