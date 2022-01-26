Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas are 'ready' to take on parenting; Couple have wanted a baby for some time: Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently welcomed their first baby together via surrogacy and announced the same on social media. The couple has reportedly become parents to a baby girl. According to People, a source close to the duo has informed that Nick and Priyanka are ready for the new challenge and have been eager about embracing parenthood.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are going to be doting parents to their little one and there's no doubt about that considering how much the duo has been looking forward to starting a family. As per a People source, Nick and Priyanka are "beyond excited" to be parents. The duo reportedly wanted to have a baby since some time.

The source also further informed, "This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives. It is something they have both wanted. Now is their time, and they could not be more ready to raise a child", via People.

Previously, both Nick and Priyanka have discussed how they love children and were looking forward to embracing the next phase in their lives. The couple tied the knot in late 2018 and while their demanding careers have kept the duo apart for months together, Nick and Priyanka have always made sure to come together to celebrate all their milestone achievements and festivals together. The two are also dog parents to their three adorable pets.

It was recently reported that the couple had been planning for a baby for a while and their investment in the lavish Encino, Los Angeles home was a part of this planning as they hoped to welcome their baby in a home that provided enough space and greenery for the little one.

