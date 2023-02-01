Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ baby girl Malti Marie Jonas was ‘super chill’ at Hollywood Walk of Fame event

On Monday, the Jonas Brothers- Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas, were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They were joined by their family members, who attended the special event. The pictures and videos from the ceremony show Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Joe Jonas’ wife Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas's wife Danielle and their daughters, and the Jonas brothers' parents at the ceremony. It was during the Hollywood Walk of Fame event that Priyanka revealed her one-year-old daughter Malti Marie’s face for the first time. Now, Nick Jonas has revealed that their daughter Malti was super chill at the event and he is quite impressed with how she handled the attention. Nick Jonas reveals Malti Marie was ‘super chill’ at Hollywood Walk of Fame event

Pictures of Priyanka Chopra sitting in the audience with her baby girl Malti Marie Jonas in her arms went absolutely viral! Priyanka is seen in a chocolate brown body-hugging dress, while baby Malti was decked up in a beige and white dress from Bimbalo, paired with silver shoes and a white hairband. Nick Jonas has shared that he was quite impressed with how ‘chill’ Malti was during the ceremony. He spoke to Access Hollywood after the ceremony, and said, “She was super chill the whole time. I was very impressed. It was wonderful to have her and my wife, (Chopra), out. My mother-in-law was here too, in addition to my parents.”

Nick Jonas’ speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame event Nick Jonas also shared a video of his speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame event. He said, “Malti Marie, Hi, baby. I can't wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends." He also mentioned Priyanka Chopra, and said, “To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you.”

