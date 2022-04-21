Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' daughter named Malti Marie; Here's the meaning, birth date and more details

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together via surrogate, fans have been eagerly waiting to know more details about their little one. The couple became parents to a baby girl and while the duo has remained tight-lipped about their daughter, TMZ reported that the little one's name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Even as Priyanka and Nick are yet to confirm the news, the report shared by TMZ showcased the details to be a part of the birth certificate they obtained. As per the birth certificate, the couple's baby's full name has been mentioned as Malti Marie Chopra Jonas which consists of both Nick and Priyanka's surnames. It also reveals her birthdate and birth time as "after 8 PM on January 15" in San Diego.

After the report suggesting that Chopra and Jonas' daughter has been named Malti Marie went viral, netizens have been discussing the meaning behind this special name. Malti is an Indian origin name that means a small fragrant flower or moonlight in Sanskrit. As for Marie, it's a biblical name considering it stands for Mary, the mother of Jesus in French.

Priyanka's daughter's name also holds a connection to her mother Madhu Chopra. While her mother's Instagram account reveals her full name as Madhu Akhouri Chopra, her Instagram handle says "Madhumalati." It's a possibility that the actress has in fact borrowed a part of her mother's name and named her daughter. The Chopra Jonas baby girl gets a perfect name that honours the identities of both her parents and seems to hold a strong connection to both their roots.

Priyanka and Nick had publicly announced the birth of their child on January 22, which seems to be a week after she was born. The couple is yet to officially announce their baby girl's name on social media.

