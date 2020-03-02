Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas don cowboy hats as they spend the weekend horseback riding by the sea; See PICS

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas spent their Sunday horseback riding in California. The singer took to Instagram and shared a few photos from their weekend outing.

How was your weekend? While you think about all the "Netflix and Chill" you did over the weekend, Jonas and Nick Jonas ditched the cosy and comfortable indoors for some interesting outdoor activities. The couple has been spending quality time with each other lately. PeeCee was by Nick's side as he made his The Voice debut. Remember that adorable video of Priyanka turning into a cheerleader for her singer husband while the duo watched the premiere episode in their plush theatre?

While you would think they would do something similar this weekend, Priyanka and Nick revealed they decided to head out for some horseriding over the weekend. Nick took to Instagram and share a slew of photos to reveal that they donned cowboy hats and hopped on the horses to enjoy a romantic Sunday in Carpinteria, California.

The Jonas Brothers singer was seen donning an all-black ensemble with a matching black hat for the weekend outing while Priyanka almost twinned with a black outfit topped with a brown jacket. She sported a beige cowboy hat. Nick shared the photo series with the caption "Sunday" and added a red heart emoji. Priyanka took to the comments section and dropped a heart-eyed emoji. Check out the photos below:

Nick recently took to social media to mark the first anniversary of Sucker's release. The video, which also featured Priyanka, marked the reunion of Jonas Brothers. The singer shared a picture from the sets of the video and said, "We've had so many ups and downs as a band & today as we're all sitting here reflecting on the last year, we can't help but realize how lucky we are. We have the best fans in the world and we get to do all of this as a family?! Happy 1 Year to you guys and we love you all. Thank you!"

