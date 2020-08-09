Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' family just got bigger with the addition of a rescue dog: We’re already in love

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' family portrait now has another member. The couple recently adopted a rescue dog. Check out the photos of the adorable pooch below!

Jonas and Nick Jonas' family just got bigger. The Hollywood couple, who has been quarantining in the US together, revealed they have a new addition to the family. The actress-singer couple took to Instagram and revealed they have adopted an Australian Shepherd Husky a few weeks ago. The Sky Is Pink star and the Jonas Brothers crooner took to their Instagram and shared their new family portrait. They revealed they've named the pooch Panda and confessed they are in love with the new family member.

"Welcome to the family Panda! Panda is a Husky Australian Shepard mix rescue and we’re already in love," Nick captioned the family portrait, featuring the singer, his wife, their German Sheperd Gino and a hilarious edit of Diana, who was photoshopped into the photo since she wasn't around during the photo shoot. "Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!!" PeeCee captioned the new family portrait before adding, "BTW @diariesofdiana wasn’t around for our little photoshoot, but we couldn’t leave our #1 girl out...so...we made it work!"

Kevin Jonas took note of the effort and commented, "The @diariesofdiana edit is amazing". Check out the new family portrait below:

People reported their new dog was rescued from Hollywood Huskies. The organisation works towards rescuing huskies and mixed husky breeds from neglect and high-kill shelter in California. What do you think of the new addition? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

