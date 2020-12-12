Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas get talking about their experience amid the COVID 19 pandemic, career and more

Both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have their hands full with some interesting projects. As of now, the latter is shooting for The Voice.

Jonas and Nick Jonas can be undoubtedly termed as one of the most popular couples of the showbiz industry in current times. The two of them married in 2018 and have been inseparable since then. Recently, they spoke in detail about their life amid the COVID-19 crisis, work, career, bond with family members, and other stuff. Ask her about the pandemic situation, Priyanka says that it made them recognize their privilege that they have space where they can stay safe.

While giving the example of the migrant workers in India, the Quantico star states that there are many people around the world who do not have the space to do the same. She further adds about humanity being resilient and hopes that everyone can come out of this situation soon. As everyone knows, Priyanka is a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador and has done a lot for creating awareness on girls education around the world.

She speaks of what is called the pop culture driven media that acts as a platform where one can bring attention to something that others are not paying heed to. Apart from her, hubby Nick Jonas has some leadership advice for everyone. The Sucker singer says that he is fortunate to have an amazing leader in his life who is none other than his father himself. Ask him about his connection with India, the international star says that he and his brothers never made it to India. He further reveals that his first trip to the country was with Priyanka Chopra.

Moreover, Nick also expressed his excitement about returning to movies soon once life gets back to ‘normal.’ For the unversed, he has already begun shooting for The Voice. In between all of this, he reveals about having seen some of Priyanka’s movies like Barfi and Dil Dhadakne Do. An important revelation made by the actress is regarding how she decided to become a producer. She states that her mother told her she may not have a career as an actor after turning 30.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra wishes health and happiness for Dilip Kumar on his birthday; Calls him 'the greatest legend'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020

Share your comment ×