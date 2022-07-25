Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas groove to the Tequila track at Dan and Shay's concert

After ringing in Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday in style with a beach vacation in Mexico, Nick Jonas and her were recently spotted enjoying live music as they attended the live concerts for Kenny Chesney as well as Dan and Shay. Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka dropped a cute video of the couple grooving to Dan and Shay's famous track.

Posting a black and white video on her Instagram story, Priyanka Chopra wrote "#tequila" as she grooved along with hubby Nick to the famous Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney track, When I taste tequila. The duo couple was seen having a good time as they were crooning the song and enjoying a gala time at the concert. While the video showcased the duo singing together, recently Chopra answered in an interview if the two would ever professionally collaborate together.

Speaking to Variety, Priyanka said, "I love working with Nick so you’ll see things happen as the years unfold. But I’ll never sing with him. No chance. He’s a musical prodigy. We’re definitely developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together."

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

As for the actress' birthday vacation, the duo was seen hanging out with friends and family and also their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas who also celebrated her six months birthday. Photos of Chopra's beachy birthday getaway were shared by the actress herself as well as her cousin, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra who was also seen celebrating the big milestone birthday with her sister. Nick had also posted a sweet birthday tribute for Priyanka on her big day.

ALSO READ: Here's how Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a beachy 40th birthday celebration with hubby Nick Jonas in Mexico