Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas join Broadway's Chicken & Biscuits as producers: It's a dream come true

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have joined as producers for Broadway's Chicken & Biscuits, a comedy musical which is currently in previews at Circle in the Square Theatre. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared her excitement over joining the producing team, calling the experience as 'a dream come true.'

"I've been an avid admirer of Broadway for as long as I can remember," Priyanka penned in her post, adding that Broadway's "magic" due to being a "live production" has always excited her. She especially showed her excitement about being a part of the "back of house" of a production on Broadway. Calling it a "dream come true," the Quantico star gushed over the fact that she could team up with her husband, Nick Jonas, for the project.

Stating how Nick has been involved with Broadway from the age of 7, Priyanka said that "following his lead on this has been an amazing experience." Later, she called the moment to be one of her proudest and expressed her happiness to having joined a Broadway musical like Chicken & Biscuits. Opening up on the show, Priyanka penned about how "incredible" the cast is, and that she "can't wait" to "experience the heart-warming ensemble."

Along with her long caption, the actress also shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the show, where Nick can be seen posing with the cast members and sharing some laughs with the cast and crew.

For the unversed, Chicken & Biscuits cast member Norm Lewis had appeared with Nick Jonas in the 2010's Les Misérables in Concert: The 25th Anniversary.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s latest candid photo ignites social media; Fans love her ‘desi style of sitting’