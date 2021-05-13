Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas raise over $1 million; Deploy oxygen concentrators & vaccines amidst COVID 19

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted on Instagram about a recent achievement made by humanity at large as they gathered over a million dollars in donations for COVID relief.

Covid surge in India has marked casualties in lacs amidst the second wave. More or less the nation has been belittled by the lack of medical facilities though the medical staff is trying their hardest to keep everyone safe. COVID brings the shortage of food, jobs, shelter, and breath along with it. The states and central government are working across India trying to fulfill various needs of the people but citizens have also joined hands in keeping people safe. Celebrities international and Indian are donating heavily for the cause and raising funds from numerous counts of charity to donate for the COVID relief.

and Nick Jonas are using their celebrity status for the right reasons along with their massive social media footprint to gather charity for those who are affected by COVID and are currently in need of oxygen and vaccination supplies. She wrote in the post, “Through some of the darkest days in our history, humanity has once again proven that we are better together. @nickjonas and I are so humbled by your support and by the outpouring of help for India from so many parts of the world. Over 14,000 good Samaritans opened their hearts and helped us raise $1 Million in these trying times. Countless others helped us spread the world to expedite the process.”

Priyanka further mentioned that the money is being used to deploy oxygen concentrators and vaccines for people around the country and that she is raising the bar of charity hence more citizens could be offered life.

