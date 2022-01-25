Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas renovated their LA home to be more 'family friendly' before welcoming baby

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently became parents to a baby girl whom the couple welcomed via a surrogate. While the couple left everyone surprised with their baby announcement, it seems the duo had kids on their minds early on considering as per People, the couple spent months renovating their LA home to be child friendly after moving in.

According to a People, Nick and Priyanka who welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate on Saturday, January 15, were thinking of growing their family when they purchased their lavish home in Encino, California. The source further informed People, "When they bought the house together, they had children in mind. They were hoping to have kids and needed a place with a lot of outdoor space and greenery."

It was also further revealed by the People source that Nick and Priyanka "spent months renovating" their house after they had moved in to make it more family-friendly.

Priyanka and Nick's Encino home had already hit the news for being one of the most expensive properties in the neighbourhood which the couple as reported by Dirt, bought for a whopping USD 20 million. The couple recently threw a grand Diwali bash at the same LA home as they invited several of their celebrity friends.

Chopra and Jonas who tied the knot in late 2018 are yet to reveal more details about their little one. While the couple did not confirm whether they welcomed a baby boy or a girl, it has been widely reported that the duo became parents to a daughter who arrived 12 weeks early.

ALSO READ: New parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cosy up in unseen photo with friends