Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas show us how ‘Trust tubing spins’ are done & their cute banter wins the internet

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are making most of their Christmas holiday together. The adorable duo shared a video on taking a fun ride down a snowy slope and the internet can’t get over Priyanka calling Nick ‘babu.’ Check it out.

For fans of and Nick Jonas, past few days have been no less of a treat as the adorable couple has been sharing fun photos and videos from their Christmas holiday with family. From enjoying a ride on a snowmobile together to baking a huge Christmas cookie together, Nick and Priyanka have been painting Christmas red with their love. Now, a new video of Priyanka and Nick is doing rounds on social media and the internet can’t get over their cute conversation.

Nick took to Instagram to share a video of Priyanka and him going down a snowy slope while spinning on a tube. The Quantico star joined the Sucker singer on a tube as they went down a slippery slope together and enjoyed a fun ride side by side. PeeCee can be seen excited just like a kid while Nick can be seen filming the entire ride on his phone. Both PeeCee and Nick can’t stop laughing throughout the video and in the end, Priyanka can be seen saying, ‘We made it, babu.”

Nick shared the video with a caption, “Trust falls are so 2019... trust tubing spins are 2020!” Priyanka reposted the video and claimed in her caption that she wasn’t scared of the tube spins and Nick was. Priyanka captioned it as, “I wasn’t scared. You were. #christmas.” A day back, Priyanka and Nick shared photos from the Christmas celebration where Priyanka’s mom, Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra were also present along with other friends and family. Photos of Priyanka and Nick’s Christmas celebrations are going viral on social media and fans can’t get over this adorable duo.

