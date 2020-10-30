Priyanka Chopra 'obsessed' with Jonas Brothers' I Need You Christmas; Sophie Turners gets emotional

Jonas Brothers released this year's Christmas song called I Need You Christmas. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner gave their verdict.

Strangely, it doesn't feel like it is Christmas until Jonas Brothers announce it. As the world puts together their best Halloween suits, the Jonas Brothers decided to drop their Christmas track and bring in the holiday vibe early. The band, comprising of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, released the audio of their Christmas song, I Need You Christmas. The song is set against a picture of the trio's childhood photo sporting their sweaters and seated by a large Christmas tree.

The song has not only left fans hunting for their Christmas sweaters but Sophie Turner and Jonas have also reacted to it. Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the audio's cover to confess she is obsessed with the song. She wrote, "You guys are going to love this one. I'm obsessed #Holidays". Meanwhile, the Game of Thrones alum was emotional but refused to admit it. Sharing a picture of the song, she wrote, "YES UGH YES," before adding, "IM NOT CRYING B**CH YOU ARE."

Check out the reactions below:

Apart from sharing her reaction, Sophie also gave a good look at her post-baby body in a mirror selfie. The actress was seen wearing a white tee with the word, Vote, printed on it. She proudly flaunted her tee with the caption, "Couldn't have said it better myself." Check out the photo below:

As for PeeCee, the diva is currently in Germany filming her upcoming project. She also made headlines with the trailer of her next movie The White Tiger.

