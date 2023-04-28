Priyanka Chopra on awkward kissing scene with Nick Jonas in Love Again: They were going to cast a random guy…

Priyanka Chopra has an incredible lineup of projects. The Russo Brothers’ spy thriller series Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, premiered on Amazon Prime today. Apart from this, Priyanka will also be seen in Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film will release in theatres on 12 May 2023. The trailer of the rom-com was unveiled on Valentine’s Day, and Priyanka’s hubby Nick Jonas has a cameo appearance. In the trailer, Priyanka and Nick are seen in the back of a taxi, when she tells Nick’s character that they should take it slow. Nick is then seen licking Priyanka’s face in slow motion. Now, in a recent conversation, Priyanka talked about the awkward kissing scene with Nick Jonas in Love Again, which was originally meant to be played by some ‘random guy’.

Priyanka Chopra on the awkward kissing scene with Nick Jonas in Love Again

While speaking on the US chat show Live With Kelly and Ryan, Priyanka said, “Thank God! Thank God it (their makeout scene) was my husband.” She then went on to explain the scene, mentioning that it was a bad online date. “The scene was written that it was a bad online date. With this guy I am eventually like 'Take it slow ‘. And he starts licking my face in slow motion. And this is during Covid-19 (pandemic), and they had to cast a random guy to do it. I was just dreading that. I am okay with no saliva in these situations, especially with someone you don't know,” said Priyanka.

She further said that while originally the makers were planning to cast a random guy to do it, Nick Jonas happened to be in London at that time. Priyanka said, “Because I was going to be there for a year-and-a-half, he said 'I will help you settle down'. So our director Jim was like ‘since Nick is in town, and he is an actor, would you mind if we asked him (for the role of Priyanka's date)'.”

Priyanka said that she immediately agreed to ask him! “Because that was comfortable saliva. It is familiar,” she said.

