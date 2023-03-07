Priyanka Chopra on playing her character in Citadel: 'It was so exciting to me as someone who....'

Citadel, the highly anticipated spy thriller series which is produced by the popular directors' duo Russo Brothers, is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video in April, this year. The much-awaited project, which features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in the lead roles, has already garnered the attention the audiences around the globe with its highly promising posters and teasers. Now, the makers of Citadel have finally released the official trailer of the espionage series, which is now winning the internet. Recently, PeeCee during a media interaction opened up about her character in the series and also revealed the most exciting part of playing the role.

Priyanka Chopra opens about her character in Citadel

Talking about the most excited part of the series, Priyanka Chopra was quoted saying ‘It was so exciting to me as someone who worked for a very long time in a non-English medium to see the success of subtitled work in English language territories. I think the ambition of this show, which was so attractive to me in the beginning, is the social experiment of it. The flagship show is an English language, but you have an Indian show, you have an Italian show, and the characters and the storylines blend into each other and intersect. It's exciting and interesting to me, the cross pollination of cultures and how entertainment goes beyond borders and language now. It's just about storytelling.’

Furthermore, the actress spilled the details of her character Nadia. ‘I feel like she carries a lot of baggage. I feel that she has to navigate really thick waters. She has to hold her head up high while her character’s changing, her life is changing all around her, but she has to stay centered because of the burden that she carries. I think that that makes her just very juicy as a character for me to play because every choice that is made by her is burdened and laden by so much pressure. And she thrives in it, so it was really wonderful. I mean, Richard and I had a great time. I love working with him', she said.

Citadel: Here's everything you need to know

Richard Madden is playing the role of Mason Kane, a spy who suffers from amnesia in Citadel, which features Priyanka Chopra in the role of Nadia Sinh, another spy who goes through the same problem. The show features a stellar star cast including Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, Caoilinn Springall, and others in the supporting roles. The spy thriller is jointly produced by Amazon Studios, Gozie AGBO and Midnight Radio.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Citadel Trailer: Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden are on a quest to remember their past to save the future