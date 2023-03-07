Priyanka Chopra opens up about collaborating with Citadel co-star Richard Madden, ‘I love working with him’

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s much-awaited spy series Citadel is just a few weeks away from release. Helmed by the Russo brothers, the show has become the talk of the town, especially after the trailer dropped yesterday. And now, Priyanka Chopra opened up about working with her co-actor Richard Madden on Citadel. Continue reading to find out what she had to say.

Priyanka Chopra on working with Citadel co-actor Richard Madden

Talking about Madden, Priyanka said that she and Richard had a great time collaborating together. She further added that she loves working with him.

Chopra shared that she and her co-star enjoyed dancing together. Terming Citadel as a very ambitious show, Priyanka said that if she and Richard Madden did not have an understanding with each other, as well as support, it would have been very hard to do shoot the show.

Adding to this, Richard said that Priyanka Chopra and he also kept each other in check, for instance, to remind themselves about what character they were playing at the moment, and what their character knows or does not know in the plot, based on the timeline of the story.

Priyanka agreed and added that there was a lot of back and forth with each other as they were working on a non-linear storyline. She added that it was like a jigsaw puzzle that they had to solve together. She called it ‘a lot of fun’.

More about Citadel

Created by the Russo brothers, the science fiction drama series is being termed as the ‘first of its kind global-event series’. Earlier in an interview, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke revealed that Citadel will have a spin-off series set in India, Mexico, and Italy. The Indian installment will feature actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. While Citadel’s release date is not yet announced, it is expected to premiere sometime later this year on Prime Video. The show has been produced by Gozie AGBO, Midnight Radio, and Amazon Studios.

