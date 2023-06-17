Priyanka Chopra opens up about family and prioritizing work-life balance, says 'I leaned on my husband'

Priyanka Chopra has time and again talked about her love for her family and the support they bestow on her, be it her mother Madhu, her husband Nick Jonas, or her in-laws. The 40-year-old actress has revealed that ever since the birth of her daughter Malti Chopra-Jonas, her priorities have changed. Chopra has opened up about balancing work and life.

Priyanka Chopra opens up about family and prioritizing work-life balance

During an interview with Angeleno magazine, the Quantico star talked about being a mother while balancing family with a full-fledged, successful, and demanding acting career. Chopra revealed, "Having a sense of balance with your partner and your family is very important to be able to pull that off. I leaned on my husband, and he came through when I was filming the series [Citadel], but work-life balance is really important," referring to her hit spy thriller.

Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden, has been renewed for a second season by Amazon Prime after the series became number in multiple countries and became their biggest recent release. She added, "This is my career, and this is what I do for a living. But being able to find the time to prioritize what's important is crucial." Chopra has previously said that she used to be a massive hustler who worked all the time and barely took out time for herself.

The former Miss World divulged that ever since her daughter Malti Chopra-Jonas was born, she wants to come home to her, and husband Nick Jonas, so she can spend quality time with the people who ground her and give her a sense of peace as well as belonging. Talking about Citadel, she said the core aim has been to tell "multiple stories in conjunction with the series" in order to "cross-pollinate and combine global audiences" from around the world.

Apart from the US-based main series starring her and Madden, there are four Indian, Italian, Spanish, and Mexican spinoffs of the series that connect to the main version of Citadel. Due to the success of Citadel, it has been renewed for a second season by Amazon Prime. Citadel is also special for Chopra because it is the first time in her more than two-decade-long career has gotten the same pay as her male co-star. The actress known for her diverse filmography said, "I think industries need to shift that mindset for women toward women."

Chopra added that "whenever the opportunity is right" women need to "have self-worth" and demand their value. She currently filming for her upcoming film, action thriller Head of States, co-starring actor Idris Elba and professional wrestler as well as action star John Cena. Apart from Citadel, Chopra was last seen in Love Again, a rom-com film with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

