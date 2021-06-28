Priyanka Chopra opts for an all white look as she celebrates Pride Month; Wishes fans 'happy pride'

Since June is marked as Pride Month all across the world, Priyanka Chopra donned a head-to-toe white look and wished her fans 'Happy Pride'

Even when she's not busy, Jonas is busy! The actress, who has returned to the US after a long stay in London, is taking a break from her hectic work schedule and is busy spending time with loved ones. Over the weekend, she headed to her very own restaurant Sona in New York for the very first time. Then, the actress pulled out an all-white super chic look and headed for NYC's Pride Parade.

Since June is marked as Pride Month all across the world, Priyanka donned a head-to-toe white look and wished her fans 'Happy Pride'. The actress wore a stunning and breezy white ribbed co-ord set consisting of a slit skirt and pullover sweater. She also added colour to her outfit with her gold accessories. From a gold watch, rings and a chunky bracelet to gold hoops, Priyanka aced the monotone look.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a series of photos and wrote, "Sunday’s OOTD. Feeling the love in NYC… Happy Pride! (camera emoji) - @anjula_acharia." Apart from wishing her fans, Chopra also snapped a selfie with the Pride flag in her car and enjoyed some quality downtime with her family as she shared pictures.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Priyanka also revealed she's onto her next adventure as she shared a photo against a stunning sunny backdrop and captioned it, "Just Landed."

