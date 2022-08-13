Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to Anne Heche: You will always have a special place in my heart

Priyanka Chopra has reacted to the news of Anne Heche, who was declared brain dead after a horrific car crash last week. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Baywatch actress wrote, “My heart goes out to Anne Heche’s children, family, friends, and everyone who grieves. It was an honour to have known you and worked by your side. You were a lovely person and an incredible actress. You will always have a special place in my heart.” Earlier, a report suggested that although Anne was declared brain dead, doctors were doing everything to keep her heart beating to determine if her organs could be donated.

Following her car crash on August 5, Heche never regained her consciousness. Her reps on August 11 announced that she "suffered a severe anoxic brain injury" and was “not expected to survive.” Meanwhile, now, in a statement to Page Six, her representatives confirmed her tragic state and said “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Have a look at Priyanka’s post:

On Friday afternoon representatives for Heche, confirmed she was “brain dead”, which under California law is the definition of death.

After having obtained Heche's blood samples, the Los Angeles Police Department determined that Heche was under the influence of cocaine at the time of the incident. The report confirmed that the actress was not under the influence of alcohol which was being considered a possibility in the case.

Her first major role was as Johnny Depp’s girlfriend in gangster drama Donnie Brasco (1997). In the same year she was cast in other enduring titles: political satire Wag the Dog, disaster movie Volcano and slasher classic I Know What You Did Last Summer.