Priyanka Chopra pens heartwarming note on mother Madhu's 70th birthday, calls her 'lioness and matriarch'

Priyanka Chopra has time and again emphasized how much family means to her and the support she gets from them that makes it easier for her to live her whirlwind life. The 40-year-old actress is especially close to her mother Dr. Madhu, even more so after she lost her father Dr. Ashok Chopra to cancer back in the year 2013. The Citadel star penned a lovely note for her mother on her 70th birthday, keep reading to know more about what she said.

Priyanka Chopra's note on mother Madhu's 70th birthday

Posting a beautiful reel that includes multiple clips and pictures of her mother through the years, Chopra captioned the Instagram video, "My dearest mama. The one who has infinite wisdom yet the unbridled joy of a child. The one who protects like a lioness yet is sensitive like a poet. The one who lives life king-size every day and infuses her infectious energy to everyone around. You are our matriarch and best friend."

She continued, "Our family is so lucky to have you, your leadership, and love. Have the happiest 70th mama. May all your dreams come true and may you always be surrounded by the ones who love you the most. I love you" and signed off the message by calling herself Madhu's "forever champion and fan." The images were a mix of old and new and the clips showed Chopra's mother imparting some inspiring wisdom. The pictures showed a young Madhu and now a happy grandmother to Malti Chopra-Jonas, the actress' daughter.

Chopra's one-year-old daughter has been named after Madhu whose middle name is Malti. Last year, the actress posted another beautiful birthday note for her mother hoping to always see her smile "that infectious smile" of hers. She added that Madhu inspires her so much with her zest for life and experiences every day. The former Miss World was especially close to her father and even has a tattoo called Daddy's Little Girl in his handwriting.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

Chopra has recently starred in Amazon's hit spy thriller series Citadel with co-star Richard Madden which was renewed for a second season. She also starred in a rom-com film with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Currently, the Quantico star is filming her next project, the action thriller film Heads of State with actor Idris Elba and professional wrestler John Cena. Chopra recently posted a picture of her bandaged legs from the set on her Instagram story and captioned it, "These knees have been through a lot over time. #headsofstate."

