Priyanka Chopra poses for a stunning selfie with Anne Hathaway & BLACKPINK's Lisa; Husband Nick Jonas reacts

Priyanka Chopra dropped a new selfie on her Instagram that's instantly going viral considering it brings together in one frame, the actress alongside Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK's Lisa. The trio recently got together in Paris for Bulgari’s Eden The Garden of Wonders event and pulled off some stunning looks on the red carpet as they at the event.

Following the same, Priyanka took to her Instagram to drop a stunning photo of herself posing alongside Anne and Lisa and the trio was seen smiling gleefully in the adorable click. Sharing the sweet selfie, Priyanka in the captions wrote, "And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun!" The photo received a lot of love from fans of the three and one netizen even called the trio, "Queens of Instagram."

Also reacting to Priyanka's stunning new selfie was her husband Nick Jonas who left a comment that consisted of fire emojis and a heart-eye emoji. For the event, Priyanka, Anne and Lisa opted for glamorous looks. While Anne and Lisa coordinated their bright yellow ensembles with Anne wearing a Valentino outfit and Lisa in Pinkong. Priyanka too was seen in a glittery outfit as she wore a Rasario ensemble.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Fans of Chopra couldn't contain their excitement as they saw her posing with BLACKPINK's Lisa who has a massive fan following in India. Chopra's glamorous selfie came after she shared several stories on her Instagram showcasing glimpses of her Paris visit as she was seen teasing about a special upcoming event for which she was travelling.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra dazzles in an orange plunging sequin dress as she gets spotted in Paris: PHOTOS